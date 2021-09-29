Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

