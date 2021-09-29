Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 133.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,002,000 after buying an additional 494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 444.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 584,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 476,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

