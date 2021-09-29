Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

PFEB stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

