Stream Protocol Price Tops $0.0220 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $42,061.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00119894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00168124 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

