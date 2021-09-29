Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS: SMMCF):

9/24/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.