Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.25.

Shares of SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.72. 194,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,993. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

