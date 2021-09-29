Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $34.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,041,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 190,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,365,000 after purchasing an additional 153,493 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

