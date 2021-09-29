Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.36% of The Bank of Princeton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $204.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

