Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $633,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $216.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.