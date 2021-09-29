Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,410 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Affimed worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Affimed by 23.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Affimed by 79.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Affimed by 26.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $594.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

