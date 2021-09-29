Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLBY opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402 over the last quarter.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

