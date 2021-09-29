Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in The Eastern during the first quarter worth $672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Eastern by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Eastern during the second quarter worth $334,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Eastern during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Eastern during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EML opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.08.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

