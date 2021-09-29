Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 16,324 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 120.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 71.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.