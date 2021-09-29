Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

