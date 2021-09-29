SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

