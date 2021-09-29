Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.42

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.42 and traded as low as $8.80. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 2,404 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

