Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

