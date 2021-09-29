Swiss National Bank Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 179.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

