Swiss National Bank Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $623.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

