Swiss National Bank Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 202.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 2.21. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.