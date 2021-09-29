Swiss National Bank Purchases New Shares in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,876,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,016 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $785.88 million, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

