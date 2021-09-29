Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HVT opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

