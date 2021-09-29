Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Forterra worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth about $23,106,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forterra by 136.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 412,780 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth about $16,119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Forterra by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 610.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 577,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.44. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

