Swiss National Bank Sells 18,500 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Radius Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Radius Health by 100.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $2,442,000.

RDUS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $616.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

