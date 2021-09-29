Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. 55,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,971. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

