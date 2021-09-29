SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $2,295,921 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

