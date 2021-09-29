SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $15-16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.11.

NYSE:SNX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $2,295,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

