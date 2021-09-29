T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $175.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $1,191,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,891,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,959,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

