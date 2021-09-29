Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $580.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 46.31%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

