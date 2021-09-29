Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

