Tap (XTP) Trading Down 52% This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 57.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $523,225.18 and approximately $451,842.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00119809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00169375 BTC.

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

