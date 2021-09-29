Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

TARS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 12,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,960. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004 in the last 90 days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $12,838,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

