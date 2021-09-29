Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.39.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.75. 814,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.91 billion and a PE ratio of 104.44.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

