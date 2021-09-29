Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded at Citigroup

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.39.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.75. 814,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.91 billion and a PE ratio of 104.44.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

