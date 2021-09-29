Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of TDOC opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.60 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

