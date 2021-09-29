Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 4th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

