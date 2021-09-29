Telos Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $161.72 million and $2.84 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telos has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

