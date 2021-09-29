TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.44

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.44 and traded as low as C$4.84. TeraGo shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 2,960 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46. The firm has a market cap of C$96.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

