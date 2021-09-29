Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,520.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $780.45. The stock had a trading volume of 825,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,832,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $715.74 and a 200 day moving average of $675.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.37, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

