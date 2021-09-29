Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Bank of The West increased its stake in Tesla by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.65.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $11.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $789.42. 139,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,832,336. The stock has a market cap of $781.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

