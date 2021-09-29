Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Stake Boosted by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TGH opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.