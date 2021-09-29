The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKEAY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

BKEAY opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

