The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

