The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced its position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also lead to substantial cost savings. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. However, continued near-zero interest rates with no chance of a hike in the same in the near term pose a major concern. Further, persistently increasing operating expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

