The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Up 7.5%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 23,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,327,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

