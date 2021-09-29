The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading 2.8% Higher

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 441,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,964 shares of company stock worth $1,625,615.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

