The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $7.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.07 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

