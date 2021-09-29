The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $53,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,281. The company has a market cap of $357.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

