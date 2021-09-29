The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

