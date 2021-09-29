The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Sells $54,450.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

