The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.48% of Shaw Communications worth $81,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,554,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after buying an additional 105,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after buying an additional 3,291,412 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after buying an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 2,001,694 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

SJR stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

